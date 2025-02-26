2026 DB Snyder impressed with West Virginia offer

That’s because the Mountaineers have now jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer.

Bixby (Okla.) 2026 athlete Emory Snyder already had a good idea about the West Virginia football program but now is excited to find out even more.

“We got on a phone call and talked about me as a person, their program, my family and finally about me as a player. We had a great conversation and then he extended an offer to me,” he said.

Snyder already knew that the West Virginia fan base is a loyal group and some of the coaches came over from Oklahoma. He also is aware of the history of the program.

“West Virginia has been a premier team in the Big 12 and they have an awesome history. They produce a lot of talent every year and are great at developing people as players and as men,” he said. “I really like what coach (Rich) Rodriguez and his staff have going on and I truly believe in it.”

Weinreich told Snyder that he likes his versatility on the field as well as how he can play multiple positions on the defensive side of the ball. He is being targeted at the nickel position but his ability makes him a candidate to move around all over the defense and provide value. This past season he had 45 tackles, 14 pass breakups and 6 picks.

“He likes how I can move around very fluently and fast,” he said. “He also loves my football IQ and the way that I know the ins and outs of the game.”

Snyder has yet to visit West Virginia but plans to do that in the spring while also checking out a number of other programs that are involved in his recruitment. On top of the Mountaineers Snyder also holds offers from Washington State, Colorado State and several more.

Faith will play an important role in Snyder’s eventual college choice and he also is looking for a strong academic institution.

“I am a student athlete when it comes down to it. I also want a football program that has a great culture, a place that feels like home and a place I really mesh with,” he said.