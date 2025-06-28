2027 OL Brody Craig talks West Virginia offer

And found that out first hand when West Virginia became the first Power Four program to offer.

Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah 2027 offensive lineman Brody Craig is quickly learning that the recruiting process can be filled with surprises.

Craig, 6-foot-5, 290-pounds, received the news from assistant offensive line coach Treylen Brown, who first started the process of building a connection and then gave him the news.

“I was hyped because it was my first Power Four offer,” he said.

It was the first time that Craig had spoken to Brown but he did make it up for a spring visit where he was able to meet some of the other coaches on staff. At this point, he is still finding some things out about the Mountaineers but does know one important fact.

“I know that they hate Pitt,” he said.

Craig is excited to continue to build his relationship with the West Virginia coaches and find out more about how they see him playing on the offensive front. At this stage, Craig is able to play all five spots.

“He talked about how he liked my twitch and first step out of my stance,” he said.

Craig plans to make a number of visits and hopes to make it back to Morgantown for another trip in order to see a game later this fall.

The 2027 prospect wants to go to a school with a consistent coaching staff and one that is going to coach him hard on the field but maintain a strong connection away from it.