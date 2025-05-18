2026 DB Simaj Hill adds West Virginia offer

Hill, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, discovered that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer during the evaluation period when cornerbacks coach Rod West visited his school.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s 2026 defensive back Simaj Hill is committed to James Madison, but other schools continue to remain in pursuit.

“When he told me I was grateful for the offer and continued to practice and it pushed me to be better than I already am,” he said.

Hill is still learning more about the Mountaineers football program but does admit that it’s a school that has his attention and one he’d like to find out more about as the process proceeds forward.

West made it clear to Hill that he was impressed with how fluent and smooth he was in drill work.

“He said that out of all the schools he’s been to I did my drills better than any college player he’s seen,” he said.

Hill doesn’t have any set visits at this stage but plans on mapping out that list largely based on how strong his relationship is with the coaching staffs at each school.

College programs are targeting Hill at both cornerback and safety, and he is coming off a year where he had 22 pass breakups and an interception in the defensive backfield.

Ultimately, Hill wants to find a school that fits him and will make him the best he can possibly be.

“With all the proper resources and also with good academics,” he said.