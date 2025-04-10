2026 DB Powell commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another commitment in the defensive secondary from Springfield (Oh.) 2026 athlete Taj Powell.
Powell, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers Jan. 24 and things only progressed from that point with multiple visits to Morgantown.
Nickels and sams coach Henry Weinreich and head coach Rich Rodriguez served as the lead recruiters for the Buckeye State prospect.
“The recruitment process with West Virginia has been amazing. Ever since I received a phone call and got the offer I have felt a great connection with me and the coaching staff,” he said at the time.
Powell also held a scholarship offer from Kentucky.
West Virginia is targeting Powell at the nickel/sam position and the coaches like the fact that he is aggressive off the edge and able to meet players in the gap to make the play.
Powell becomes the second defensive back to commit to West Virginia following Bixby (Okla.) athlete Emory Snyder and is the sixth overall commitment in the 2026 class.
WVSports.com will have more with Powell in the near future.
