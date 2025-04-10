2026 DB Powell commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another commitment in the defensive secondary from Springfield (Oh.) 2026 athlete Taj Powell. Powell, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers Jan. 24 and things only progressed from that point with multiple visits to Morgantown. Nickels and sams coach Henry Weinreich and head coach Rich Rodriguez served as the lead recruiters for the Buckeye State prospect.

