2026 WR Robert Stith announces commitment to West Virginia

Stith, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a list of scholarship offers including Michigan State, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Kansas State, South Florida, Tulane and a number of others.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend.

Stith pointed to the chance to make an immediate impact as a key reason behind his decision to choose West Virginia.

“The ability and opportunity to show out early in my career,” he said.

Stith received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in February when wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett gave him the news which was an exciting development in his recruitment. Things have only built from that point with Stith taking an official visit to West Virginia to see all the program had to offer.

Stith is being slotted as a wide receiver not only because of his speed competing in the 100, 200, 400, 4x4 and 4x1 but how he carries himself at the position.

Stith represents the first true wide receiver to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2026 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Stith in the near future.