JUCO LB Aaron Edwards announces commitment to West Virginia

Edwards, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, had been on the Mountaineers radar since the spring but the coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to him last weekend following the conclusion of his official visit to Tulsa.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has hit the junior college ranks again in the 2026 class with a commitment from Miami (Okla.) Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 2026 linebacker Aaron Edwards .

West Virginia and Tulsa made up the top two for Edwards prior to his decision.

“I was in shock honestly, but it was definitely a great feeling,” Edwards said at the time.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley as well as nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich served as the lead recruiters for Edwards while he also was in contact with senior defensive analyst Andrew Warwick.

Edwards took his official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and that was enough to close his recruitment.

The junior college prospect is coming off a season where he recorded 63 tackles and 3 forced fumbles and the Mountaineers are slotting Edwards at the WILL linebacker spot. But given his versatility, he could potentially move around to several other spots on the field.

“I like how I can play a lot of different positions in different formations, but I can also still play my game,” Edwards said.

The Oklahoma City native is set to graduate in December and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

WVSports.com will have more with Edwards in the near future.