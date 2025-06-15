West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Robert Stith

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has filled a need with an impressive pass catcher in Niceville (Fla.) 2026 wide receiver Robert Stith.
Stith, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a list of scholarship offers including Michigan State, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Kansas State, South Florida, Tulane and a number of others.
West Virginia first got involved with Stith in the winter and things only continued to build from there with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett serving as the lead recruiter.
That led to an official visit to campus over the June 13-15 weekend where Stith made the decision to end his recruitment and commit to the Mountaineers football program.
Stith is a multi-sport athlete that also competes in the 100, 200, 400, 4x4 and 4x1 events in track and that speed along with his abilities on the football field made him a key target for the coaching staff.
Stith is the first true wide receiver commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 class.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Stith and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Stith has the right combination of size and speed at the wide receiver spot showcasing the ability to run past defensive backs down the field. But he also displays his shiftiness on film by taking screens and weaving through the defense in order to pick up chunks of yardage.
Stith plays with the strength that his frame allows him and makes for a difficult tackle when he catches the ball and squirts into the open field. That allows him the opportunity to flash his jets.
Tracks the ball well and displays good concentration and body control. While his skill set can be utilized outside, Stith also isn’t bashful about catching the ball in the middle of the field and has the type of skill set where he can be deployed in multiple ways at the college level.
Stith is an impressive athlete that can start in a hurry as well as winning down the field which makes for an exciting addition for the West Virginia coaching staff for many different reasons.
Fitting the program:
Stith will step into a West Virginia wide receiver room that is set to lose six seniors after the 2025 campaign and then four more of those will be seniors in 2026. That’s a total of 10 of the 15 roster players meaning that it was critical to find some pieces in order to replace what was lost from the program.
The Florida prospect is a long outside option with speed that became a focus for the coaching staff in the winter and things only built further from that point forward. That led to his official visit to campus where the Mountaineers were able to close the deal on his recruitment with a commitment.
Stith is just the latest prospect from Florida to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2026 cycle, and it will continue to be an area that the coaching staff will place a high priority on given the caliber of athletes. This is a strong addition from a pass catcher that has played well at the high school level and brings the added bonus of competing in track as well. The Mountaineers needed to add quality in the wide receiver room and the program has done just that with the commitment of Stith.
Recruiting the position:
West Virginia has secured a speedy, outside wide receiver in the 2026 class but given the numbers at the position and the scholarship offers that are currently out it’s a safe bet to assume this certainly won’t be the last made by the Mountaineers in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Novi (Mi.) Detroit Catholic Central 2026 athlete Samson Gash and Canton (Miss.) 2026 athlete Jayden Cration are two that have already visited West Virginia this summer, while Wheaton (Il.) St. Francis 2026 wide receiver Zachary Washington took official visits over the weekend. The program also has offered Burlington (Ma.) Dexter Southfield 2026 wide receiver Charlie Hanafin and Nitro (W.Va.) 2026 wide receiver Malachi Thompson this summer after camp stops.
