West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Robert Stith

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has filled a need with an impressive pass catcher in Niceville (Fla.) 2026 wide receiver Robert Stith. Stith, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a list of scholarship offers including Michigan State, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Kansas State, South Florida, Tulane and a number of others. West Virginia first got involved with Stith in the winter and things only continued to build from there with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett serving as the lead recruiter.

That led to an official visit to campus over the June 13-15 weekend where Stith made the decision to end his recruitment and commit to the Mountaineers football program. Stith is a multi-sport athlete that also competes in the 100, 200, 400, 4x4 and 4x1 events in track and that speed along with his abilities on the football field made him a key target for the coaching staff. Stith is the first true wide receiver commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 class. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Stith and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Stith has the right combination of size and speed at the wide receiver spot showcasing the ability to run past defensive backs down the field. But he also displays his shiftiness on film by taking screens and weaving through the defense in order to pick up chunks of yardage. Stith plays with the strength that his frame allows him and makes for a difficult tackle when he catches the ball and squirts into the open field. That allows him the opportunity to flash his jets. Tracks the ball well and displays good concentration and body control. While his skill set can be utilized outside, Stith also isn’t bashful about catching the ball in the middle of the field and has the type of skill set where he can be deployed in multiple ways at the college level. Stith is an impressive athlete that can start in a hurry as well as winning down the field which makes for an exciting addition for the West Virginia coaching staff for many different reasons.