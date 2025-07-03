Versatility a focus for West Virginia

Versatility is becoming more important than ever in the game of college football.

Given the incoming roster limits that will be put in place with the approval of the House Settlement, finding those players that can bring more to the table in terms of positional flexibility is critical.

Just one look at the 2026 recruiting class and it’s apparent that the Mountaineers are targeting a number of options that can potentially play more than one spot at the next level or bring additional value on special teams as well.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise as head coach Rich Rodriguez essentially outlined it during the spring when discussing the topic.

“I think you’ll see a little bit more than that,” he said at the time.

It remains to be seen exactly how that will be utilized but targeting big, fast and athletic players typically lends itself to having more options on the field.

But it isn’t just in recruiting either as West Virginia wants to have players on the current roster that can bring more to the table if possible. The ability to showcase that they can handle more than just one thing is something that brings additional value to the table.

“Those guys that create more value for themselves that way create more value for the team, as well,” he said. “So, all that's kind of getting evaluated,” Rodriguez said in the spring.