Published Jun 30, 2025
West Virginia football brings back glossy helmets
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Rich Rodriguez won't be the only thing that will be returning to the West Virginia football sidelines this fall.

That's because the Mountaineers are bringing back the glossy flying WV helmets for the 2025-26 season. The helmets were previously worn under Rodriguez in his first tenure before the program moved to a matte look.

The news was announced by West Virginia on social media.

