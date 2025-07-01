2027 OL Reed Gerken adds West Virginia to list

Gerken, 6-foot-5, 290-pounds, found out about the news on the phone with assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler and was excited about the news.

Perrysburg (Oh.) 2027 offensive lineman Reed Gerken had been in contact with West Virginia prior but things took a big step forward when the Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer.

“Had a great conversation with him and he let me know they were going to offer me,” he said.

That was the first time that he had spoken with Dressler, but the assistant made an immediate impact on him given how the conversation went.

At this stage Gerken is still figuring out things about West Virginia but is excited to learn more about the school. All of the programs are targeting him along the offensive line at the guard spot and the feedback has been similar from each of the schools.

“They loved my film and how I finished my blocks. They also love my feet and footwork,” he said.

Gerken plans to make it down at some point in the fall in order to watch a game and is also looking into potentially some other stops to learn more about the school.

Gerken is placing an emphasis on a school that has a strong strength and conditioning program as well as a place where he will have all of his academic needs met and leave with a strong degree.

“Lastly, I want to go somewhere that can develop me into a great player that could maybe play in the NFL one day,” he said.