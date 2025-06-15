2026 DL Brock Heisler has impressive official visit to West Virginia

Heisler, 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, made the trek to Morgantown and was able to learn quite a bit about the program during the time he was on campus. He was impressed with how the experienced was managed.

Greensburg (Pa.) Hempfield Area Sr. 2026 defensive lineman Brock Heisler took his official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and left impressed.

“I think the main difference at WVU was how much support the football guys have there and how much staff they have,” he said.

The highlight of the trip for Heisler was being around both the coaches and the players.

“They were a great group of people,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Heisler along the defensive line and he spent time with position coach William Green during the weekend which only further reinforced where he stood on their board.

“The coaches think I’d be a huge part in this class, and they think I’m a guy that has a lot of room to keep developing,” he said.

Now with this trip completed Heisler plans to take an official visit to Boston College next weekend.

“I pretty much have my schools down to BC, WVU and Harvard,” he said.