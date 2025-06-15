West Virginia adds commitment from 2026 Ohio OL Justyn Lyles

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another commitment up front with a pledge from Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow 2026 offensive lineman Justyn Lyles.

Lyles, 6-foot-5, 270-pounds, also held scholarship offers from Maryland, Tulsa, Ohio, Miami (Oh.), Marshall, Buffalo, Massachusetts, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green and Ball State, among others.

He announced his choice on social media.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers March 5 after a conversation with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell.

From that point West Virginia was a serious threat in the recruitment of Lyles culminating in his official visit to campus over the weekend.