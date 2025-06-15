West Virginia adds commitment from 2026 Ohio OL Justyn Lyles

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another commitment up front with a pledge from Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow 2026 offensive lineman Justyn Lyles.
Lyles, 6-foot-5, 270-pounds, also held scholarship offers from Maryland, Tulsa, Ohio, Miami (Oh.), Marshall, Buffalo, Massachusetts, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green and Ball State, among others.
He announced his choice on social media.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers March 5 after a conversation with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell.
From that point West Virginia was a serious threat in the recruitment of Lyles culminating in his official visit to campus over the weekend.
That trip proved to be enough to secure his commitment after Lyles previously made official visits to Tulsa and Bowling Green earlier this summer.
The athletic offensive lineman is likely to begin his career at offensive tackle although he does have the versatility to potentially play more than one position at the next level.
Lyles is the latest commitment for a West Virginia recruiting class that has added a significant number of pieces once the calendar flipped to June.
WVSports.com will have more with Lyles in the near future.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe