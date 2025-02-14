2026 DB Taj Powell excited about developing relationship with West Virginia

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received his first power five offer from the Mountaineers Jan. 24 and since that point has gotten to know the coaching staff quite well.

That’s because his brother Jonathan is a freshman on the men’s basketball team, but the younger Powell has garnered plenty of attention for his own abilities on the football field.

Nickels and sams coach Henry Weinreich and head coach Rich Rodriguez have handled the bulk of his recruitment to date and each has made a strong impression on him especially after he visited campus for Junior Day Feb. 1.

“The recruitment process with West Virginia has been amazing. Ever since I received a phone call and got the offer I have felt a great connection with me and the coaching staff,” he said.

On his most recent visit to campus, Powell said that he was immediately met with love and respect and it showed him how much the staff cares about their potential targets. And while it’s still early in his recruitment the Mountaineers have certainly put their best foot forward in his recruitment.

“West Virginia is definitely a top school I’ve been looking into and having a great college career at. The atmosphere, player development, coaching staff and everything else falls into place,” he said.

That junior day stop was his second visit to campus but the most recent gave him a chance to truly experience the school and get a real look at what all it has to offer.

And now he has booked a return trip for an official visit June 6-8.

“I am stoked to build more of a connection with the coaching staff and hopefully get to see the players workout and see how the coaches break down the game and how they scheme to match up against opponents,” Powell said.

West Virginia is targeting Powell at the nickel/sam position and the coaches like the fact that he is aggressive off the edge and able to meet players in the gap to make the play.

“They also like my explosiveness and having a nose for the ball. Another piece of my game they like is that I’m a versatile player,” he said. “I can drop into coverage and make plays through the air.”

Powell doesn’t expect anything to be handed to him at the college level and is excited to work hard and earn his spot on the field. He wants to find a place with strong academics and solid support.

“I want a competitive football program with great facilities and a positive team culture,” he said.