2026 RB Walker talks West Virginia visit, plans for return

“I thought the visit was great. What stood out was what coach (Rich) Rodriguez is building in Morgantown,” he said.

Georgetown (Tx.) 2026 running back Jett Walker made the trek to West Virginia to get an up close look at the football program.

The Mountaineers initially extended a scholarship offer to Walker in February and since that time he has been able to get to know not only Rodriguez, but running backs coach Larry Porter better.

During the course of the visit he was able to speak to each of them as well and was comfortable with the message.

“They told me I’d have an impact at WVU early,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was able to tour the campus as well as watch the West Virginia practice to get a feel for how the coaching staff runs the program. He also was impressed with being able to see the facilities first-hand that West Virginia has to offer.

Overall, Walker left with a good feeling about the Mountaineers football program and plans to return for an official visit June 13-15.

“Can’t wait to be back for an official visit in the summer,” he said.