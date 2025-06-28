Javon Small brings playmaking, grit to Memphis Grizzlies

Javon Small is now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The former West Virginia guard was selected with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft and fit what the Grizzlies were looking for on many different levels.

In his lone season at West Virginia, Small was a First Team All-Big 12 selection, averaging 18.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game. Small scored 20 or more points 14 times this past season. It’s a role he had to embrace given the state of the roster, but Small believes there’s certainly more to what he brings to the table.

“I feel like the part that’s slept on is my playmaking ability. My team last year I had to do the majority of the scoring but like I told the coaches, I feel like I’m a pass-first guard and like to get my teammates involved,” Small said.

Small, who also played at both Oklahoma State and East Carolina in his college career, fulfilled a lifelong dream being selected in the draft and joins a Memphis team coming off a 48-34 campaign. It also allowed for an emotional moment with his grandfather being captured celebrating him being picked in the draft.

“When I got drafted it was kind of like he got drafted just all the sacrifices he made to get to this point,” he said.

It won’t be the first time that he has played in FedExForum, given his time spent at East Carolina and recalled the crowd being into the game and rowdy when he took on the Memphis Tigers.

It was a draft process that featured a lot of workouts and traveling but the people in the Memphis organization have made him feel at home.

“Just ready to get in and compete. I think that’s what everybody wants to do here,” he said.

Small is excited for the challenge and carries a chip on his shoulder. He plans on sticking with what brought him to this stage of his career and is embracing the opportunity.

Memphis saw that in Small as well and referred to the tenacity that he plays with as well as how he is a dog.

“Me personally I’ve never really been picked first, second probably not even third so always kind of feel like I got something to prove on the court,” Small said.