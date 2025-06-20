2026 WR Charlie Hanafin commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed another key commitment from Burlington (Ma.) Dexter Southfield 2026 wide receiver Charlie Hanafin.
Hanafin, 6-foot-2, 184-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Boston College, Massachusetts, Brown, Yale, New Hampshire, Richmond, Georgetown and a number of others.
He announced his decision on X.
Hanafin moved on the Mountaineers radar after an impressive camp stop in Morgantown where he earned a scholarship offer from the program following the event. Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett served as the lead recruiter for Hanafin after working with him throughout the camp.
“I’m proud of the fact that I came into today relatively unknown and earned a scholarship offer. I really appreciate that they recognized my athleticism and competitiveness,” he said. “I’m very excited about the outcome overall.”
That trip allowed him to not only compete in front of the coaches but also get a look at the campus and the facilities that the Mountaineers have to offer.
Hanafin returned to Morgantown for an official visit to West Virginia June 18-20 and that trip proved to be enough for him to end his recruitment with a commitment.
Hanafin becomes the second commitment for West Virginia at the wide receiver position in the 2026 class joining Niceville (Fla.) 2026 wide receiver Robert Stith.
WVSports.com will have more with Hanafin in the near future.
