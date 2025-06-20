2026 WR Charlie Hanafin commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed another key commitment from Burlington (Ma.) Dexter Southfield 2026 wide receiver Charlie Hanafin. Hanafin, 6-foot-2, 184-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Boston College, Massachusetts, Brown, Yale, New Hampshire, Richmond, Georgetown and a number of others. He announced his decision on X. Hanafin moved on the Mountaineers radar after an impressive camp stop in Morgantown where he earned a scholarship offer from the program following the event. Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett served as the lead recruiter for Hanafin after working with him throughout the camp.

