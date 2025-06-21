2026 athlete Jett Goldsberry enjoys WVU official, decision next

Goldsberry, 6-foot-0, 195-pounds, made the trek to campus June 17-19 and enjoyed being able to spend time on campus getting to see everything the program has to offer.

Lincoln City (In.) Heritage Hills 2026 safety Jett Goldsberry took his official visit to West Virginia earlier this week and left impressed.

“It was good. The facilities were really good,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was accompanied on the trip by his high school teammate and key target, Lincoln City (In.) Heritage Hills 2026 tight end Tyler Ruxer.

The two were able to enjoy the experience together and also had the added bonus of going jet skiing on the lake.

“It was a good time,” he said.

Goldsberry also has the opportunity to speak with head coach Rich Rodriguez and he made it clear that he wants to use him as an athlete on both sides of the ball if he would select the Mountaineers.

“Playing both ways and stuff,” he said.

Overall, Goldsberry believes the visit experience certainly helped West Virginia in his recruitment and this was the last visit that he has scheduled.

“It did help. I make my decision July 7,” he said.

Goldsberry also took visits to Mississippi, Purdue, and Rutgers and will announce his college choice at a ceremony with Ruxer.

“Excited to do my decision,” he said.