WVU adds RHP Dawson Montesa from the transfer portal

West Virginia baseball added right-handed pitcher Dawson Montesa from Adelphi University (DII).

Montesa was a sophomore this past season and was named a First Team All-American at the Division II level.

He tossed 72.1 innings with a 1.99 ERA. He struck out 105 batters while he only walked 24. He went 8-1 in 12 appearances, starting 11 games in the process.

Montesa is originally from New York and saw a big jump in his game from his first year to his second year at Adelphi. In year one, he had a 7.36 ERA in 44 innings before making a sizeable jump in year two.

He has a fastball that can get into the mid-to-upper 90s, while he

Montesa is listed at 6-foot-1, and he is the fourth Division II transfer WVU has added this offseason. In addition, he is the fourth pitcher added overall for the Mountaineers.



