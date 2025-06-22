2026 WR Malachi Thompson commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has kept one of the state’s best at home with a commitment from Nitro (W.Va.) 2026 wide receiver Malachi Thompson.
Thompson, 6-foot-5, 200-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Marshall, Ohio, Temple, Toledo and Miami (Oh.).
Those schools represented his top five prior to West Virginia jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer following an impressive performance at the 7-on-7.
During the event Thompson was able to routinely get open and made a number of big catches in helping lead his Wildcats deep into a deep run in the tournament.
Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett served as the lead recruiter for Thompson and he also built a relationship with head coach Rich Rodriguez.
"The entire WVU staff made it feel like home. I’m confident this is the right place for me to grow as an athlete, a student and a man," Thompson said.
The in-state prospect is coming off a season where he hauled in 74 passes for 1,590 yards and 18 touchdowns and was selected as the Randy Moss Award winner last year.
Thompson is slated to play outside wide receiver for the Mountaineers although he could move around to play multiple spots at the position.
"It means everything to me coming from West Virginia. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine and I’m ready to give West Virginia everything I’ve got!" Thompson said.
Thompson is the latest in a string of commitments for West Virginia and gives the Mountaineers one of the best players in the state in the 2026 class.
WVSports.com will have more with Thompson in the near future.
