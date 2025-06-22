2026 WR Malachi Thompson commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has kept one of the state’s best at home with a commitment from Nitro (W.Va.) 2026 wide receiver Malachi Thompson. Thompson, 6-foot-5, 200-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Marshall, Ohio, Temple, Toledo and Miami (Oh.). Those schools represented his top five prior to West Virginia jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer following an impressive performance at the 7-on-7. During the event Thompson was able to routinely get open and made a number of big catches in helping lead his Wildcats deep into a deep run in the tournament.

