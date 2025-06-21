2026 OL Lamarcus Dillard commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added a commitment on the offensive front from Upper Marlboro (Md.) St. Frances 2026 offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard.
Dillard, 6-foot-3, 305-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Miami (Fla.), Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, UCF, Syracuse and Boston College, among others.
Dillard announced his decision on Instagram.
Dillard took an official visit to West Virginia in the final week of summer recruiting.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect initially received a scholarship offer under the previous coaching staff, but the program was able to rebuild that connection led by offensive line coach Jack Bicknell.
Dillard is the latest prospect to commit to the Mountaineers along the offensive line joining Athens (Tn.) McMinn County 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep 2026 offensive lineman Rhett Morris and Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow 2026 offensive lineman Justyn Lyles.
WVSports.com will have more with Dillard in the near future.
