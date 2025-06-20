2027 WR Chanin Harris camps at West Virginia

“I thought that the experience was great and well organized,” he said.

Harris, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, believe he did just that as he was able to perform well in the one-on-one and competition portions of the event at the wide receiver position.

Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes 2027 wide receiver Chanin Harris made his first trip to West Virginia in quite some time looking to showcase his abilities in a one-day camp.

The pass catcher was able to spend most of his day working with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett and he made it clear that he definitely stood out with what he was able to do.

“He complimented me on my route running and my speed throughout the day,” he said.

Harris walked away with the fastest skill player award and at the end of the camp was able to speak to Garrett more about where he fits into the picture with the Mountaineers.

“Coach Garrett talked about recruiting me and wanted me to come back up,” he said.

And Harris is hoping to make that happen.

“West Virginia is definitely a place I would come back to see,” he said.

All of the schools are targeting Harris at wide receiver, and he has already collected offers from Boston College, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Miami (Oh.) and several others. He is coming off an injury shortened sophomore season where he hauled in 21 catches for 304 yards.