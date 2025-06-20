West Virginia exploring naming rights

The House Settlement and subsequent revenue sharing that comes with it has encouraged schools to look at various methods of additional revenue.

One of those paths at West Virginia is naming rights and Athletic Director Wren Baker indicated on the 3 Guys Before the Game Podcast that the program is certainly exploring that option.

"We're down the path on one naming rights opportunity that's significant, a seven-figure opportunity," Baker said.

When asked Baker wouldn't indicate if that was for either Mountaineer Field or the Coliseum.

"To be named soon, but we're shopping both of those. One of those is close. And we're shopping other things as well," Baker said.

Baker understands that West Virginians are steeped in tradition and while he hasn't done a survey believes the fanbase would like to see both the Coliseum and Mountaineer portion of any naming rights deal kept in tact for the two venues.

"I know that West Virginians get endeared to tradition. But I'll tell you something else that I have found that West Virginians are pretty endeared to is winning. And so if somebody, you know, if it pencils an amount that makes sense for us to do, we have to look at it, even if it slightly adjusts some of the things on tradition," he said.