2027 OL Ty MontsDeOca adds West Virginia to offer list

MontsDeOCa, 6-foot-4, 280-pounds, hadn’t heard much from West Virginia prior to assistant offensive line coach Treylen Brown initiating contact with him.

It turns out that you can discover new scholarship offers in a lot of different places and for Fort Meade (Fla.) 2027 offensive lineman Ty MontsDeOca that occurred on the hunting trail.

“About ten minutes later I received a call. I was hog hunting at the time. I was pretty surprised just because I hadn’t really heard anything from West Virginia,” he said.

The 2027 offensive lineman is still learning about the Mountaineers football program but he walked away from that initial conversation with a good first impression of Brown as a coach.

“I really liked the coach. The message was that they really loved my film and how I played and would love for me to come play for them,” he said.

West Virginia didn’t get specific with where MontsDeOca could fit in on the offensive line but he has the ability to play multiple spots, although it is likely guard or center at the next level.

West Virginia made it clear that the coaching staff liked how aggressive he played and how he was always looking to bury someone and drive them off the ball.

MontsDeOca has yet to visit West Virginia but does hope to change that in the fall as he wants to attempt to make it to Morgantown for a game.

The talented offensive lineman wants to find a school where he can see the field earlier in his career and a place that will develop him into a better overall player.

“One of the most important things to me is probably the relationship between me and my coaches,” he said.