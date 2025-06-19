2027 athlete Carter Bonner impressed with West Virginia

Bonner, 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, was initially offered under the previous coaching staff and then reaffirmed by the new group in late April.

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Penn Hills 2027 athlete Carter Bonner already held an offer from West Virginia but returned to campus to compete in the second 7-on-7 passing tournament.

The experience allowed Bonner to not only showcase what he can do in front of the coaching staff but also catch up with them and get to know them better. Cornerbacks coach Rod West is the lead recruiter for Bonner and the two were able to discuss a number of topics.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Rod West. We talked about former players who came to West Virginia and dominated. And discussed how impressive the facilities are,” he said.

The Mountaineers like the overall versatility that Bonner brings to the table and the fact that he could end up at several different spots at the college level.

“Coach West told me he likes my long frame, ball skills and the way I move at my size,” he said. “Which meant a lot.”

During the experience, Bonner was also able to see the current team and it gave him a clear look at what college conditioning looks like and how hard he’ll need to work to reach that level.

The plan now is for Bonner to return to West Virginia again but in the meantime, he wants to continue to build a relationship with the new coaching staff.

“And talk more about how I could fit into their program,” he said.