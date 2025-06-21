West Virginia is where 2026 WR Charlie Hanafin wanted to be

Hanafin, 6-foot-2, 184-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers at the end of his official visit to campus while meeting with head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Burlington (Ma.) Dexter Southfield 2026 wide receiver Charlie Hanafin knew that West Virginia was where he wanted to spend his college career, so he didn’t feel the need to wait any longer to make his selection.

“I told him I didn’t need to look any further and I was ready to commit to him and his program. My older brothers have been through this process and they both have told me that when you know, you know. And I just know this is where I want to be,” he said.

Hanafin was able to spend a lot of quality time with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett, as well as senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett and a number of other coaches.

During his time on campus, those coaches broke down the offense and how he would fit into it at the wide receiver position.

All of it checked the boxes for Hanafin.

“Fast, tough and competitive is what they want and what they see in me,” he said.

Hanafin received a scholarship offer from West Virginia earlier in the month following an impressive camp visit, but this trip allowed him the chance to spend a lot of time talking football and watching film with the coaching staff.

That was one of the highlights of the experience for him.

In the end, Hanafin believes in what Rodriguez and his staff are building in Morgantown and he is excited to be part of a program that has a rich history and tradition of winning football.

“People put a lot of attention and energy into West Virginia football. I plan on giving West Virginia everything I’ve got. I can’t wait to get to work,” he said.