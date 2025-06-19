2027 TE Landon Wolny building connection with West Virginia

Wolny, 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, received the first call since coaches were permitted to contact recruits from West Virginia tight ends coach Michael Nysewander.

Naples (Fla.) 2027 Community School of Naples 2027 tight end Landon Wolny has a long list of opportunities to sort through, but West Virginia is certainly attempting to make its case.

The assistant expressed to Wolny that he was very impressed with his film, work ethic and on the field habits and he would be an ideal fit for what the Mountaineers do on offense. Overall, the Mountaineers are a program that has his attention at this stage of the game.

“Things have been going awesome with West Virginia,” he said.

All of the programs involved with the Rivals.com four-star prospect is being targeted as a hybrid tight end given his size and athleticism at the position.

“One that can create separation with speed and route running but putting people in the dirt when I need to,” he said. “Schools love how easily they can create a mismatch with me on the field.”

Wolny has yet to make it up to West Virginia for a visit but does hope to change that in the future.

“Looking forward to getting up there,” he said.

Other schools that have offered include Florida State, Michigan State, Mississippi, Arkansas, Colorado, Utah, Kentucky, N.C. State, Purdue, California, Oregon State, and more.

Wolney plans to find a school where he has a strong relationship with the coaching staff and coaches that will give him the opportunity to maximize what he can do and be a key part of the offense.