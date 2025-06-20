2027 WR Demarcus Brown talks West Virginia offer

Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 2027 wide receiver Demarcus Brown was surprised when he received the news that West Virginia was extending a scholarship offer. Brown, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, found out the news after his stop for a camp once he wrapped up his tour of the school. But he was surprised largely because he didn’t believe he performed to the best of his ability during the course of the camp. “Getting that offer was a blessing. I’m truly grateful for it,” he said.

Advertisement