West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Lamarcus Dillard

Upper Marlboro (Md.) St. Frances 2026 offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard has added his name to the West Virginia Mountaineers commitment list.
Dillard, 6-foot-3, 305-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Miami (Fla.), Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, UCF, Syracuse and Boston College, among others.
West Virginia has been involved with Dillard since before the current coaching staff arrived but were able to move to the front of his recruitment in recent weeks.
Dillard is the latest prospect to commit to the Mountaineers along the offensive line joining Athens (Tn.) McMinn County 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep 2026 offensive lineman Rhett Morris and Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow 2026 offensive lineman Justyn Lyles.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Dillard and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Dillard is a big, physical lineman that is a mauler. He plays with great strength and leverage and is able to move people in the trenches. A versatile option, Dillard could slide around to multiple spots up front and while he is physical he also possesses plus athleticism for his size.
Dillard is effective when asked to pull and demonstrates the ability to get to the second level. He plays to the whistle and seems to enjoy contact, often driving opponents to the ground.
West Virginia needed more quality options up front and Dillard fits that mold.
Fitting the program:
West Virginia will need help on the offensive line over the next two years as nine of the current 21 players listed on the roster will exhaust their eligibility. That makes it critical for the coaching staff to hit on some 2026 recruits in order to get them ready to step into roles.
Versatility remains a key for players up front and Dillard possesses that as well meaning that there could be a pathway for him to see the field earlier if he proves ready for the challenge.
Maryland has and always will remain a key recruiting area for West Virginia but landing a prospect from a powerhouse school such as St. Frances is a positive development. The Mountaineers want to establish roots in the neighboring states and Maryland is certainly one of those important areas.
Recruiting the position:
West Virginia is now up to four offensive line commitments in the 2026 class, but the program is expected to remain active in filling out the front given the expected turnover. Offensive line is a position that you can expect the coaches to add at least one more, if not several.
