West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Lamarcus Dillard

Upper Marlboro (Md.) St. Frances 2026 offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard has added his name to the West Virginia Mountaineers commitment list. Dillard, 6-foot-3, 305-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Miami (Fla.), Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, UCF, Syracuse and Boston College, among others. West Virginia has been involved with Dillard since before the current coaching staff arrived but were able to move to the front of his recruitment in recent weeks.

Dillard is the latest prospect to commit to the Mountaineers along the offensive line joining Athens (Tn.) McMinn County 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep 2026 offensive lineman Rhett Morris and Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow 2026 offensive lineman Justyn Lyles. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Dillard and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Dillard is a big, physical lineman that is a mauler. He plays with great strength and leverage and is able to move people in the trenches. A versatile option, Dillard could slide around to multiple spots up front and while he is physical he also possesses plus athleticism for his size. Dillard is effective when asked to pull and demonstrates the ability to get to the second level. He plays to the whistle and seems to enjoy contact, often driving opponents to the ground. West Virginia needed more quality options up front and Dillard fits that mold.