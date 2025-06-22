2027 OL Corrado enjoys West Virginia camp stop

Corrado, 6-foot-3, 265-pounds, was able to spend time working with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell in drills and meet head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Montvale (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 2027 offensive lineman Paul Corrado wanted to get a good look at West Virginia and he discovered that at the first one-day camper of the summer.

“It was an awesome experience. They are very professional and have a lot of experience in the game,” he said.

Corrado was invited to the camp by Bicknell during the spring and the coaches liked him at both offensive tackle or guard.

“They liked my size and agility for a lineman,” he said.

Following the camp Corrado was invited to tour the facilities with the coaching staff and was highly impressed with what he was able to see.

“Really liked it a lot. The facilities were second to none and I really liked the campus and layout of the football practice fields and the stadium and the weight room,” he said.

But most importantly Corrado was impressed with how welcoming the coaching staff was and made him feel at home while on campus.

“Everyone was welcoming and couldn’t do enough for me. “ he said.

The visit is the latest for Corrado who has been to Boston College, Syracuse, Rutgers and Temple. He plans to make a number of other visits given the fact that time is on his side but one of those is definitely expected to be back in Morgantown.

“I liked it a lot so far it’s definitely a contender for me,” he said.