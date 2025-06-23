Final Look: Where Javon Small stands in NBA draft projections

Javon Small made the most of his season at West Virginia, and that’s showing up in the final mock drafts.

On3's James Fletcher has Small at No. 47 on his latest draft board. He noted Small took on a bigger role than expected and said the added energy on defense without that offensive load could help him stick, even as a smaller guard.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo placed Small at No. 48 overall, going to the Memphis Grizzlies via Golden State.

Draft Digest slotted Small at No. 50, with the New York Knicks making the pick from a Memphis selection.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O'Connor also has Small going to Memphis, 18th in the second round. He wrote:

"Small is an undersized guard who plays bigger than his body thanks to his excellent athleticism and gritty nature. He’s a knockdown shooter off the catch and a solid lead guard, though his lack of size puts a natural cap on his upside.”

Small’s name keeps showing up in that late second-round range. He helped himself with a productive season in Morgantown and has a shot to hear his name called.