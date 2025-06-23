2027 CB Ace Alston enjoys experience at West Virginia

The dynamic cornerback played a key role with four interceptions during the tournament and helped to lead his team to claim the championship.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect already has 40+ offers, including West Virginia and made it to campus for the second 7-on-7 passing tournament of the summer.

Cincinnati (Oh.) Anderson 2027 cornerback Ace Alston has no shortage of opportunities.

But the experience also afforded the chance for a cool moment.

Alston, 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, is the son of former West Virginia wide receiver Dee Alston, who played under Rich Rodriguez during his time in Morgantown.

This gave the younger Alston a chance to spend time with him, too.

“I liked it a lot. It was cool playing on the same field my pops played on and having the chance to connect with the same head coach he had,” he said.

Alston is already comfortable with the school given those ties and had the chance to meet with many of the other coaches on the staff, including cornerbacks coach Rod West, senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett, assistant quarterbacks coach Pat White and defensive coordinator Zac Alley.

“They all just let me know I’m a priority and I need to come home,” he said.

Alston received positive feedback for his performance with the coaching staff praising his aggression and the way that he moves at the cornerback spot.

Alston is the No. 45th-ranked player nationally and said that he definitely plans to return to Morgantown for another visit in the future.

As far as his recruitment, Alston is just wanting to find a school that will develop him on and off the field to prepare him for what’s ahead.

“I want to be with a program that I can help win and has a good history of getting players to the next level,” he said.