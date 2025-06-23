From players to coaches: Rodriguez still surrounded by his guys

Rich Rodriguez has a few former players on his coaching staff, as he's using them to help set the culture as he returns to WVU.

Rodriguez returns to West Virginia and with that he is having to create the culture he wants to build, but he's using some of his former players to help with that.

Pat White, Noel Devine, and Rasheed Marshall all have roles on Rodriguez's staff. White is the assistant quarterbacks coach as well as a special assistant to the head coach. Devine is an offensive analyst and the assistant running backs coach. Then, Marshall is the director of player relations for the Mountaineers.

"Obviously, they did great things for West Virginia football, had a great time here, so that played a role in wanting them to be back. But I didn't hire them for what they did in the 2000s. I'm hiring for what they can do for us now," Rodriguez said.

Some of those things Rodriguez expects them to be able to do are connect with players and help them understand Rodriguez's vision for this group.

"What they can do for us now is that these players, when they can relate to them as far as the workouts, the practices, the culture, those kinds of things that they went through, those processes are still in place in a large way now. And players can see how it worked for them, how they had success because they bought into it," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez added the way they conduct themselves off the field since last playing also had a part in bringing them back.

"But also, I think their experiences over the last 15 to 20 years, whether it's in our program or after our program, they can relate. They're good coaches, and they're good people," Rodriguez said.

All three of Devine, Marshall, and White have bounced around different areas since their playing days, but Rodriguez believes they can have very successful coaching careers.

"I think they have great futures because they understand football, but also they understand some of the things that we talk about in our program is having a hard edge, earning success, not being entitled, understanding they're part of something bigger than themselves, and wanting to be part of a team," Rodriguez said.