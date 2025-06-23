West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Rickey Giles

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added some help in the future secondary with a commitment from Dallas (Tx.) South Oak Cliff 2026 athlete Rickey Giles. Giles, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, also received scholarship offers from Utah, Purdue, Oregon State, San Diego State, Boise State, Memphis, Tulsa, North Texas, Texas State, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State and more. The Mountaineers jumped into the mix in early April when safeties coach Gabe Franklin extended a scholarship offer to the Lone Star State athlete.

The versatile defensive back took an official visit to Morgantown June 13-15 and the experience helped to push the Big 12 Conference program to the top of his list. West Virginia is targeting Giles at the safety position after he finished his junior campaign by recording 51 tackles and 2 interceptions for South Oak Cliff. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Giles and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Giles has a good blend of size and speed at the position and displays the ability to cover a lot of ground in open space. Displays the ability to read the quarterback and make plays on the football. Plays the position aggressively and possesses a physical element when tasked in coverage or coming down to hit from his safety position. There is versatility here for Giles to move around to multiple positions at the safety spot and he should have no problems fitting into the scheme. Giles plays to the whistle and is a strong tackler from the safety position.