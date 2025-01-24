2026 QB Jyron Hughley gets special re-offer from West Virginia

First, Hughley has ties to the football program considering his uncle JaJuan Seider suited up for the Mountaineers, but the re-offer was one that opened up a new position for him.

It was a big event when West Virginia re-offered West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman 2026 athlete Jyron Hughley for a number of different reasons.

The previous coaching staff offered him as an athlete without specifying a position, but the new staff sees him as a quarterback.

“For them to reach out it meant a lot. When I heard the news I was hyped because they offered me at quarterback,” Hughley said.

Hughley, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, spoke with quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez and he made it clear that he was impressed with what he brought to the table under center.

He is coming off a season where he threw for 1,353 yards and rushed for another 835 yards with 25 total touchdowns. For Hughley’s efforts, he was named Palm Beach 4A-1A football offensive player of the year.

“I see myself playing quarterback and I can really take my game to the next level with the things I can do at the position,” he said.

Given his ties to the program with his uncle also suiting up at quarterback for the Mountaineers, there is an obvious interest in finding out even more about the program.

“My uncle played there so getting offered to come play quarterback it meant a lot to come do better than what he did,” Hughley said.

Hughley is penciling in a visit to West Virginia but has yet to establish the date for when that will occur. At this point, he is taking his time when it comes to both booking visits and exploring his options.

The signal caller wants to find the school where he has a strong relationship with the coaching staff.

“Become close to them and show me they want me bad and my family a lot of love,” he said.