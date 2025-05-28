Committed pass rusher Noah Tishendorf talks West Virginia

Tishendorf, 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers just a day after he committed to the Beavers and has remained in contact since that point.

Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge 2026 defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf has been committed to Oregon State since March, but that hasn’t stopped West Virginia from continuing its pursuit.

“Things have been going great there. Recruiting me really hard,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has been recruited by defensive coordinator Zac Alley, along with bandits coach Jeff Casteel and assistant Jake Casteel. It was Alley who made the trip out to see him in Oregon during the course of the evaluation period.

“That was huge,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Tishendorf as a bandit in the scheme, which would allow him to play on the edge. He is coming off a season where he recorded 20 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

“They like my size and pass rushing ability, which they think will fit in perfectly to do many things at the edge linebacker position,” he said.

Tishendorf plans to take an official visit to Morgantown June 6-8 in order to see the program and while he remains committed, he is interested in seeing what the Mountaineers have to offer.

“I’m excited to see the facilities and meet and hang out with the coaches and players,” he said.