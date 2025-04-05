West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jyron Hughley

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added a signal caller in the 2026 class with a commitment from West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman quarterback Jyron Hughley.
Hughley, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, picked the Mountaineers football program over a long list of scholarship offers including Florida State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, Minnesota, Indiana and Boston College, among others.
Hughley is coming off a season where he threw for 1,353 yards and rushed for another 835 yards with 25 total touchdowns. For Hughley’s efforts on the field, he was named Palm Beach 4A-1A football offensive player of the year last season.
The nephew of former West Virginia quarterback and assistant coach JaJuan Seider, Hughley was re-offered by the Mountaineers coaching staff in January. That offer was significant not only due to the ties but the fact that West Virginia was offering him as a quarterback.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an unofficial visit to Morgantown over the March 29 weekend and left impressed with the experience enough to commit to the program a few days later.
Senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett and quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez served as the lead recruiters for Hughley.
Hughley becomes the fourth commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class and the first at the quarterback position in the cycle.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Hughley of what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Hughley is athletic enough to extend the pocket and possesses a strong arm to fit the football into tight windows down the field. He displays soft touch on the ball and while he is a very good runner is more than apt to stand in the pocket and distribute the football. Throws a catchable football and displays the ability to keep his eyes down the field to find pass catchers.
Hughley is more than comfortable in an RPO based offense and is an effective dual threat option that is going to be a strong fit for what Rodriguez wants on the offensive side of the ball. Hughley also possesses a good frame and while he is still developing has a lot of upside.
Hughley is dynamic with the ball in his hands and displays the ability to make people miss as well as pick up big chunks of yards once he is able to get any daylight. He displays plus vision and possesses the speed to pull away from defenders either on designed runs or when the play breaks down.
A crafty runner, Hughley has the skill set to make people miss but understands how to position himself to avoid contact and get up the field when carrying the football.
Fitting the program:
Hughley has held West Virginia in high regard for quite some time but under the previous coaching staff he was being recruited as an athlete. That all changed when Rodriguez took over as the Mountaineers made him a priority under center which moved the program up his list of options.
The Sunshine State product developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff and had obvious ties to the school but the style of offense and being able to feature him under center proved to be enough. The Mountaineers are looking for more athleticism at the quarterback spot and Hughley certainly checks those boxes after a strong junior season at the position.
Hughley will enter a quarterback room that could look significantly different by this time next year but the majority of those on the roster are at least set to return. Rodriguez has shown a willingness to allow those on the roster to compete regardless of their age so there should be opportunities.
The state of Florida has long been a key recruiting area for West Virginia and this addition certainly only reinforces that with a very talented dual-threat quarterback that is tailor-made for the scheme.
Recruiting the position:
With Hughley in the fold the Mountaineers now have a quarterback in the 2026 class which is a big step in the construction of what the group could potentially look like. But even with Hughley in the fold, West Virginia could still target other options to raise that level of competition in the room although this is a key addition.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe