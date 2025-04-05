West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jyron Hughley

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added a signal caller in the 2026 class with a commitment from West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman quarterback Jyron Hughley. Hughley, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, picked the Mountaineers football program over a long list of scholarship offers including Florida State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, Minnesota, Indiana and Boston College, among others. Hughley is coming off a season where he threw for 1,353 yards and rushed for another 835 yards with 25 total touchdowns. For Hughley’s efforts on the field, he was named Palm Beach 4A-1A football offensive player of the year last season.

The nephew of former West Virginia quarterback and assistant coach JaJuan Seider, Hughley was re-offered by the Mountaineers coaching staff in January. That offer was significant not only due to the ties but the fact that West Virginia was offering him as a quarterback. The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an unofficial visit to Morgantown over the March 29 weekend and left impressed with the experience enough to commit to the program a few days later. Senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett and quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez served as the lead recruiters for Hughley. Hughley becomes the fourth commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class and the first at the quarterback position in the cycle. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Hughley of what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Hughley is athletic enough to extend the pocket and possesses a strong arm to fit the football into tight windows down the field. He displays soft touch on the ball and while he is a very good runner is more than apt to stand in the pocket and distribute the football. Throws a catchable football and displays the ability to keep his eyes down the field to find pass catchers. Hughley is more than comfortable in an RPO based offense and is an effective dual threat option that is going to be a strong fit for what Rodriguez wants on the offensive side of the ball. Hughley also possesses a good frame and while he is still developing has a lot of upside. Hughley is dynamic with the ball in his hands and displays the ability to make people miss as well as pick up big chunks of yards once he is able to get any daylight. He displays plus vision and possesses the speed to pull away from defenders either on designed runs or when the play breaks down. A crafty runner, Hughley has the skill set to make people miss but understands how to position himself to avoid contact and get up the field when carrying the football.