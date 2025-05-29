2026 OL Camden Goforth now holds West Virginia offer

But now, he will do so with an offer in hand after offensive line coach Jack Bicknell got him on the phone to give him the good news.

Goforth, 6-foot-4, 290-pounds, has an official visit already booked to Morgantown June 13-15 after previously visiting the school in March.

Athens (Tn.) McMinn County 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth already held West Virginia in high regard in his recruitment but now has an offer from the program.

“My initial reaction was pure excitement. We had known they were very interested since the first contact happened this winter,” he said. “This offer means more to me than people realize. I knew it would happen but didn’t know when.”

Goforth has had a number of conversations with Bicknell over the past several months and he made it clear that he was the caliber of prospect that he would offer. But it was relieving to finally get the official word that the Mountaineers were formally in the mix.

“The conversation was very great. I can’t even remember parts because I was so overwhelmed,” he said.

Admittedly, this is a big step in his overall recruitment as West Virginia provides him with a Power Four option where he has developed a strong connection with the coaches. But now, Goforth plans to weigh his options moving forward and see West Virginia, along with potentially other spots.

“Excited does not even begin to describe how I’m feeling. This one was huge because it’s been one of my top schools for a while and now I know it’s official and that is very exciting for me,” he said.