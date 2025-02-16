2026 DL Cameron Mallory adds West Virginia to his list

Moody, 6-foot-2, 280-pounds, received a scholarship offer after speaking with defensive line coach William Green prior to the start of a training session.

Moody (Ala.) 2026 defensive lineman Cameron Mallory didn’t necessarily expect to add an offer from West Virginia when he did but the recruiting process has plenty of twists and turns.

It wasn’t the first time the two had talked as Green actually had offered Mallory when he was at Jacksonville State.

“He told me he liked my quickness and power,” he said.

The plan for Mallory is to make a visit to West Virginia at some point along with a long list of others including Louisville, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Memphis, and Tulane.

“I definitely plan on visiting,” he said.

West Virginia is recruiting Mallory everywhere from a defensive tackle to a three technique and he recorded 96 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Mallory isn’t trying to rush the process but wants to find a place where he fits in on multiple levels.

“Just the vibe of the place and the coaching staff,” he said.