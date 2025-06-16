West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Emari Peterson

The West Virginia Mountaineers continued their positive momentum on the recruiting trail with a commitment from Orlando (Fla.) Evans 2026 cornerback Emari Peterson. Peterson, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over other scholarship offers from Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, South Florida, Liberty, East Carolina, Toledo, Southern Mississippi, Charlotte, Massachusetts, Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State, among others. West Virginia had been in the mix for Peterson since mid-May when cornerbacks coach Rod West extended a scholarship offer to the talented cornerback prospect.

Peterson took an official visit to Morgantown during the June 13-15 weekend after previously taking a trip to Florida Atlantic the prior weekend. Peterson is being slotted as a cornerback in the West Virginia defensive scheme. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Peterson and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Peterson has great size and length which he effectively uses to his advantage in coverage. A fluid, natural cornerback, Peterson uses his long arms well against opposing wide receivers when asked to press. Plays the game with a physical element and uses his size to his advantage in both coverage and run support. Peterson runs well and demonstrates the ability to flip his hips and get down the field in coverage. Also reacts quickly to the ball which allows him to create pass breakups. This is a smooth cover cornerback at the high school level that can run.