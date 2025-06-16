2026 OL Camden Goforth finds perfect fit at West Virginia

“He was excited and went straight to the rest of the staff and made the announcement,” he said.

So, during his meeting with head coach Rich Rodriguez at the end of the trip he gave him the good news.

Athens (Tn.) McMinn County 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth made his mind up during his visit that West Virginia was where he wanted to spend his college career.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect developed a close connection with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and the effort that he put into his recruitment kept the Mountaineers high on his list. Then came the scholarship offer from the program in May and finally his official visit to campus which effectively sealed the deal.

“The visit was absolutely great. It definitely exceeded my expectations,” he said.

The highlight of the trip for Goforth was when Rodriguez took the recruits to the field and they ran out of the tunnel simulating what a game-day would be like.

“I can’t wait to do that for real,” he said.

During the course of his trip Goforth of course spend time with Bicknell but also with assistant offensive line coaches Derek Dressler and Treylen Brown. The Mountaineers are slotting Goforth on the interior of the offensive line and he has the versatility to end up at multiple spots.

“They want me to be able to snap so I could play any of the three interior positions,” he said.

Goforth is now relieved to have his recruitment behind him and while the experience was exciting it also was stressful as well. He is currently taking summer classes to prepare to enroll at West Virginia in January and is excited for the next chapter of his career in Morgantown.

“I promise to bring physicality and intensity,” he said. “Country Roads, take me home!”