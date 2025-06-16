Korn's many connections to WVU helped him become a Mountaineer

New West Virginia pitcher Ian Korn is excited to be a Mountaineer, bringing a track record of success with him to Morgantown.

Ian Korn was named the Division II National Pitcher of the Year this past season, but it didn't happen by accident.

Korn's expectations going into the season weren't high to begin with, as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

"With the first full season back from my injury, there weren’t high expectations, except to go out there and win pitches and win games. For myself, I’ve always wanted to compete at the highest level I could, so I’ve always worked as hard as I could and did what was required to be successful. Therefore, between recovering and developing after surgery, I was able to perfect my craft as much as possible and compete every weekend with my best stuff, be able to trust my lockdown defense at Seton Hill, and ultimately win games and send us to a super regional," Korn told WVSports.Com.

Korn finished the 2025 season with a 1.81 ERA, striking out 83 batters in 84.1 innings pitched for Seton Hill. Korn gave up more than two runs in an outing just twice in 14 appearances this season, while he allowed 17 earned runs on the season.

"Even through some rough times, losing a game here and there, that didn’t change the goals or vision of the season," Korn said of his season at Seton Hill.

Following Seton Hill's trip to the Super Regionals, Korn talked with his coaches and decided it was best to enter the transfer portal.

"My coaches told me in my exit meeting that they would absolutely love me back, but for my future and my goals to be a big leaguer, that I need to leave and go do better things," Korn said.

That decision led him to West Virginia, where he had multiple connections with the Mountaineer team and their coaching staff, helping them be a top destination for him when he was in the portal.

"My pitching coach always told me that the pitching development at WVU is one of the best, if not the best, in the country. My travel ball coach told me while in the portal that [head coach Steve] Sabins and the assistant coaches are amazing humans and will take care of me," Korn said.

Korn's pitching coach recommended WVU due to their ability to develop pitchers, and Ryan Bergert, one of those pitchers who developed as a Mountaineer, who now plays for the San Diego Padres, had great things to say about West Virginia.

"One of my former teammates is the brother of Ryan Bergert with the San Diego Padres, and he’s always said that WVU had helped him extremely in his process of becoming a big leaguer," Korn said.

Korn also used to play for the same travel baseball organization as WVU catcher Logan Sauve, who Korn talked with when he was in the portal.

"I have had a few conversations with Logan between high school and now in the portal, getting to know the program and the school, so we’re not entirely close, but we have been able to create a relationship that has helped me come to my decision to be a Mountaineer," Korn said.

Korn had many other offers while he was in the transfer portal, but he felt that his best chance at winning came at West Virginia.

"I had many other offers, from some rivals of WVU as well. I felt as though WVU was in the best spot to win a championship, they have absolutely amazing facilities and resources to develop and get better every day, the coaches are absolutely amazing guys and great baseball minds. As soon as I went on my visit, I got that feeling that WVU was the spot to be, between the relationships everyone had with each other and hearing what they had to offer," Korn said.

Now, Korn will be bringing his competitive mindset and winning attitude to West Virginia as he hopes to continue his success there.

"Fans are getting an absolute competitor that will do anything for the team and university to bring home wins and ultimately a championship. I pride myself in being a leader on and off the field, and a person that everyone wants to be around. I love the community and fans that support the team, and I hope I will continue the legacy of the guys that have laid out before me at WVU," Korn said.