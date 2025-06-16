Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–Commitment run continues to West Virginia. The Mountaineers hosted their second official visit weekend of the summer and the early returns are much like the first one it was a hit all-around for the coaching staff.

The football program played host over a dozen official visitors over the weekend and have already had several announce their commitments to West Virginia including Athens (Tn.) McMinn County 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth, Niceville (Fla.) 2026 wide receiver Robert Stith, Miami (Okla.) Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 2026 linebacker Aaron Edwards and Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow 2026 offensive lineman Justyn Lyles.

Meanwhile, others have indicated that the visit weekend went very well and the Mountaineers are now firmly in the mix for their services.

That constitutes a good weekend overall and while the work still isn't done with this recruiting class the Mountaineers have seen their commitment list double over the past two weekends. That's a testament to the platform that the coaching staff has been able to create on these visit weekends and the positive momentum around the program.

The West Virginia football program has momentum at the moment and it will be interesting to track how things continue to unfold and develop in the next couple weeks as the summer rush is underway in recruiting.

2–West Virginia filled out most of the future football schedule. The Mountaineers almost quietly distributed a press release Tuesday and outlined several additions and one change to the future football slate. There was only one adjustment with Rhode Island replacing St. Francis Aug. 31 to begin the 2030 schedule but the rest were simply additions of games to round out what the Mountaineers will have down the line.

West Virginia officially added games with UT-Martin in 2026 (Sept. 12), VMI in 2027 (Sept. 11) and 2031 (Aug. 30), Youngstown State in 2028 (Sept. 9) and finally Akron in 2028 (Sept. 16) and 2030 (Sept. 14).

If nothing else changes to the schedule the moves have effectively filled out the Mountaineers football schedule from 2025-30 and leaves one spot each in 2031 and 2032 for the program to add a game as long as the Big 12's nine-game conference schedule remains intact.

The schedule currently looks as follows from 2026-2030.

West Virginia will host Alabama Sept. 5 to open the 2026 season before playing host to UT-Martin Sept. 12. The Mountaineers will then conclude the non-conference schedule with a neutral-site contest against Virginia in Charlotte Sept. 19.

The 2027 slate repays the favor with West Virginia opening on the road at Alabama Sept. 4 before hosting VMI Sept. 11 and Ohio Sept. 18.

In 2028, West Virginia will open again in Charlotte Sept. 2 in a neutral site contest against Tennessee before hosting Youngstown State Sept. 9 and Akron Sept. 16.

The 2029 season opens Sept. 1 against Ohio at home and then West Virginia will travel to Pittsburgh Sept. 8 before hosting Robert Morris Sept. 15.

In 2030, West Virginia will open at home against Rhode Island Aug. 31 before hosting Pittsburgh Sept. 7 and Akron Sept. 14.

That leaves the two years with current openings in 2031 which currently features an Aug. 30 home opener against VMI and a Sept. 6 road trip to Pittsburgh and the 2032 slare which opens against Virginia Sept. 4 in Charlotte and then at home against Pitt Sept. 11. It's highly unlikely that West Virginia adds any power four teams in 2032 with two already on the schedule and 2031 is unlikely given the road trip already scheduled.

The schedule is taking on more of the design that Athletic Director Wren Baker has discussed in the past and it provides an avenue for success in the non-conference along with some challenging matchups and regional rivals.

3–Basketball roster secure, but still searching. A week after the Mountaineers officially welcomed back redshirt freshman big Abraham Oyeadier to bring the roster total to 11, the coaching staff put the finishing touches for the 10 other players.