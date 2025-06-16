2026 Florida CB Emari Peterson commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added a key piece in the secondary with a commitment from Orlando (Fla.) Evans 2026 cornerback Emari Peterson.
Peterson, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over other scholarship offers from Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, South Florida, Liberty, East Carolina, Toledo, Southern Mississippi, Charlotte, Massachusetts, Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State, among others.
Peterson announced his decision on social media.
Peterson took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend and saw enough to end his recruitment. The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to Florida Atlantic the weekend prior.
Cornerbacks coach Rod West served as the lead recruiter for Peterson and the Big 12 Conference program jumped into the mix in mid-May during the evaluation period.
Peterson gives the program another talented defensive back in the growing 2026 recruiting class with the versatility to bounce around to multiple positions.
WVSports.com will have more with Peterson in the near future.
