2026 Florida CB Emari Peterson commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added a key piece in the secondary with a commitment from Orlando (Fla.) Evans 2026 cornerback Emari Peterson. Peterson, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over other scholarship offers from Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, South Florida, Liberty, East Carolina, Toledo, Southern Mississippi, Charlotte, Massachusetts, Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State, among others.

