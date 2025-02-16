2026 WR Robert Stith intrigued by West Virginia opportunity

The Mountaineers had initially made contact with Stith a few weeks prior, but it was when wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett got back in touch with him that things took a big step forward.

Stith, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, runs in a number of events including the 100, 200, 400, 4x4 and 4x1 and that ability to move certainly has caught the attention multiple college programs including West Virginia.

Niceville (Fla.) 2026 wide receiver Robert Stith is a two-sport athlete that also competes in track.

That’s because Garrett informed him that West Virginia was extending a scholarship offer which came as a surprise.

“He was telling me all about West Virginia and how he’s new and all the ways he could develop me,” he said.

Stith is still learning more about the West Virginia football program but is already starting the process of doing his research on the school. He hopes to take that a step further by visiting campus.

“I am definitely going to visit WVU,” he said.

Garrett is targeting Stith as a wide receiver not only because of his speed but how he carries himself at the position in large part because of his experience in track.

“I am fast, but I run very relaxed, and it throws off the DBs because they don’t know if I’m running fast or slow,” he said. “That’s thanks to track.”

Stith also is looking into a number of other visits including Florida State, UCF, South Florida, Minnesota, Florida Atlantic and Florida International.

The 2026 wide receiver wants to find a school that has the right mix of team culture, development and opportunities for him to get exposure to potentially play at the next level.