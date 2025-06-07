2026 WR Charlie Hanafin earns West Virginia offer after strong camp

Hanafin, 6-foot-1, 189-pounds, was one of the standouts of the second one-day camp of the summer in Morgantown despite the fact that he hadn’t had much contact with them prior to the event.

Burlington (Ma.) Dexter Southfield 2026 wide receiver Charlie Hanafin had always been a fan of West Virginia but had never seen the program himself.

“My goal was to come out and compete and prove myself,” he said.

Hanafin definitely did that, earning a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after his performance in the camp when he spoke with head coach Rich Rodriguez and wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett after camp.

“After the camp my dad and I were asked to stay and speak with Coach Rodriguez and that’s when I got the offer from him and Coach Garrett. I couldn’t be happier with how the day went,” he said.

Throughout the course of the camp, Hanafin took to the teachings of Garrett at the wide receiver position and applied them to what he was able to do on the field in both the one-on-one and competition periods.

“Coach Rodriguez told me multiple times through the day that he loves my competitiveness and athleticism,” he said. “It was awesome to have him out on the field with us.”

Hanafin got a great feel for the coaching staff during the event and believes that they are good people that he could see himself around and that also includes the support staff.

After the camp, Hanafin also had a chance to tour the facilities and they represent some of the best that he has seen anywhere in the country on his visits.

The plan now is for Hanafin to return for another more in-depth visit but there’s no doubt that the experience is one that stands out for the 2026 wide receiver.

“I’m proud of the fact that I came into today relatively unknown and earned a scholarship offer. I really appreciate that they recognized my athleticism and competitiveness,” he said. “I’m very excited about the outcome overall.”