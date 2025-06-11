West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Antoine Sharp

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added more athleticism at the linebacker position after flipping the commitment of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Antoine Sharp. Sharp, 6-foot-1, 220-pounds, initially committed to UCF in April but took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend which led to his decision to change his pledge. The Rivals.com three-star prospect picked the Mountaineers over other scholarship offers from Florida State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Indiana and more.

Sharp had long been on the West Virginia radar after the program extended him a scholarship offer Jan. 29 from defensive coordinator Zac Alley. He quickly set up an official visit to campus, but after his initial pledge to UCF that trip didn’t seem as if it would occur. That changed this past weekend as Sharp made the visit to Morgantown and flipped his pledge to the Big 12 Conference program after discussions with his family. Sharp is the 13th commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class and the latest in a series of prospects that the program has flipped from other schools. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Sharp and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Sharp is an athletic linebacker that brings impressive speed at the position. He is an aggressive linebacker that can get downhill quickly and looks like he is shot out of a rocket. Possesses a good frame that could carry more weight and moves well for his size displaying the ability to drop into coverage and play in space. Sharp displays the ability to diagnose run plays and is crafty at putting himself in position to get to ballcarriers. West Virginia has been looking to add more athletic players at the position and Sharp fits that bill as a linebacker that brings versatility to the table.