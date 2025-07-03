2027 OL Kaden Buchanan excited about West Virginia offer

The assistant first asked him a few questions and then gave him the news that the Mountaineers were joining the picture.

Buchanan, 6-foot-5, 330-pounds, received a scholarship offer after speaking with assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler on the phone.

Lebanon (Tn.) Friendship Christian 2027 offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan is still learning more about the West Virginia football program but now holds an offer from the school.

“I was really happy to hear the good news,” he said. “I don’t know much about them but I am definitely looking forward to changing that.”

The Rivals three-star prospect already has collected several scholarship offers from power four programs but enjoyed getting to know Dressler and now is excited to learn more.

Buchanan isn’t sure exactly where West Virginia wants him on the offensive line but Dressler made it clear that he is impressed with how he plays the position.

“He liked my athleticism and how I moved,” he said.

The plan now is for Buchanan to make his way to West Virginia in order to see the campus and meet with the coaches in person. He also plans on visiting Indiana, N.C. State, Missouri and Kentucky.

“I absolutely plan on visiting,” he said.

When it comes to navigating the recruiting process Buchanan wants to find a school where he has a strong connection with the coaches.

“The coaches are real people that are going to get me to the next level,” he said.

He also is placing a strong emphasis on the school that has the best academic fit.