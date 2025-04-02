2026 RB Walker commits to West Virginia

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was fresh off a visit to Morgantown over the weekend where he left highly impressed with the experience.

Walker, 6-foot-2, 212-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a number of scholarship offers including Houston, Oklahoma State, Ohio, Charlotte and others.

West Virginia has added a major piece to the 2026 recruiting class with a commitment from Georgetown (Tx.) running back Jett Walker .

“I thought the visit was great. What stood out was what coach (Rich) Rodriguez is building in Morgantown,” he said.

The experience also allowed him the chance to able to tour the campus as well as watch the West Virginia practice to get a feel for how the coaching staff runs the program. He also was impressed with being able to see the facilities first-hand that West Virginia has to offer.

The Mountaineers first got involved with Walker in January with a scholarship offer and he has since developed a strong connection with the coaching staff including Rodriguez as well as running backs coach Larry Porter.

The Lone Star State native is coming off a junior season where he accounted for 2,348 yards and 38 touchdowns while averaging over 10 yards per carry.

Walker becomes the third commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class and the first at the running back position. He is set to graduate in December.

WVSports.com will have more on Walker.