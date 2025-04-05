2026 QB Hughley commits to West Virginia

Hughley, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Florida State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, Minnesota, Indiana and Boston College, among others.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an unofficial visit to Morgantown during the March 29 weekend and was impressed with the experience enough to make his college choice.

Hughley is coming off a season where he threw for 1,353 yards and rushed for another 835 yards with 25 total touchdowns. For Hughley’s efforts, he was named Palm Beach 4A-1A football offensive player of the year.

The Mountaineers coaching staff reoffered Hughley in January and the news was special to him not only because of his ties to the program with his uncle JaJuan Seider suiting up for the Mountaineers but the position that the new staff was targeting him for on the field.

“For them to reach out it meant a lot. When I heard the news I was hyped because they offered me at quarterback,” Hughley said at the time.

That was critical for the Rivals.com three-star prospect, who wanted to remain under center at the college level given how dynamic he is with the ball in his hands.

“I see myself playing quarterback and I can really take my game to the next level with the things I can do at the position,” he said.

Senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett and quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez served as the lead recruiters for Hughley.

Hughley becomes the fourth commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class and the first at the quarterback position for the Mountaineers in this cycle. All four of the commitments are on offense thus far.

WVSports.com will have more with Hughley in the near future.