West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jett Walker

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has filled a need in the backfield with a commitment from Georgetown (Tx.) 2026 running back Jett Walker.
Walker, 6-foot-2, 212-pounds, is coming off a season where he rushed for 2,348 yards and 38 touchdowns while averaging over 10 yards per carry and earning District 8-5A most valuable player.
The Mountaineers jumped into the mix for Walker in January and things only continued to build from there between the two with head coach Rich Rodriguez and running backs coach Larry Porter taking the lead in his recruitment.
That interest led to an unofficial visit to campus March 29 where he left with a strong impression of the program after touring the facilities and watching practice.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect would then commit to the Mountaineers just a few days later giving the program a versatile running back in the 2026 class.
Walker picked the Mountaineers over other scholarship offers from Houston, Oklahoma State, Ohio, Charlotte, UNLV and several others as well as interest from many more.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect becomes the third commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class and the first at the running back position.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Walker and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Walker is a productive running back that has little wasted movement and is able to get quickly vertical. He displays strong contact balance and is able to brush off hits but keep his feet. Routinely shows the ability to shake off arm-tacklers and then out race defenders for long gains. Has good feet, but tends to not waste time when it comes to attempting to get up field
A long strider, Walker routinely displays the ability to pull away from the defense in the open field. Displays good vision to find and hit the hole and then uses his speed to pull away.
It isn’t always that blocking is included in highlight tapes at the high school level despite its importance but that physical element is certainly there for Walker.
Fitting the program:
West Virginia was always going to add at least one running back in this class and Walker certainly fits that bill after a productive season on the field. Walker has been to Morgantown and there is already a comfort level established not only with the coaching staff but what the school has to offer.
One of the attractions that Walker had to the program was the hard-edge coaching style and was able to see it up close and personal during his visit for spring practice.
The state of Texas hasn’t necessarily been a hotbed recruiting area for West Virginia over the years, but it has produced some talented options and seems to be more of a priority under the new coaching staff. Adding a player like Walker should only continue to help that grow.
Walker is expected to graduate and enroll at the mid-term in January and would step into a room that should have only three players in the room in Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard and Trae’Von Dunbar although it’s hard to really project that far ahead in today’s climate.
Recruiting the position:
With Walker in the fold West Virginia has filled a need for a running back in the 2026 recruiting class with a player that the Mountaineers made a priority once the new coaching staff arrived on campus. Still, even with Walker in the fold it seems likely that the program could still add another in order to round out the running back room with the emphasis that Rodriguez has placed on the position.
There is a long list of scholarship offers at the position in this cycle but it will be interesting to see how the coaching staff proceeds.
